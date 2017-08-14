Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather outside of Trump Tower as president returns to NYC
14 Aug 2017 at 18:18 ET
In addition to gathering for a Charlottesville counterprotester solidarity march that was 20 blocks long last night, protesters are now convening on Trump Tower in wait for the president’s return to New York.

According to the New York City Patch site, invites for protests at Trump’s midtown Manhattan flagship tower circulated on Facebook the previous night, pegged to his return to New York on Monday.

6,000 people marked themselves as “going” to the event, with 20,000 more saying they’re “interested,” Patch reported.

Watch the protests as they unfold below, via USA Today.

