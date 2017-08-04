Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions holds press conference on leaks of classified information

Eric W. Dolan

04 Aug 2017 at 10:00 ET                   
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence chief Dan Coats are holding a press conference on Friday to announce news efforts to crackdown on leaks of classified information. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and National Counterintelligence and Security Center director William Evanina will also speak during the press conference at the Justice Department headquarters. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. (ET).

Watch live video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
