WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions holds press conference on leaks of classified information

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence chief Dan Coats are holding a press conference on Friday to announce news efforts to crackdown on leaks of classified information. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and National Counterintelligence and Security Center director William Evanina will also speak during the press conference at the Justice Department headquarters. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. (ET).

Watch live video below: