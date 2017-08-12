WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds press conference about Charlottesville murder
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will hold a press conference shortly regarding the murder of a protester at the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, VA.
One protester was killed and 19 were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters who came to the demonstration to march against the racist, right-wing organizations holding a rally in the park.
Watch the video, embedded below:
@lookner Waiting on press conference from #Charlottesville https://t.co/brkzYALKQK
— RussianAgent420 (@Voted4Trump420) August 12, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion