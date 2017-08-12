Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds press conference about Charlottesville murder

David Ferguson

12 Aug 2017 at 18:13 ET                   
Protester injured in Charlottesville, VA (Twitter.com)

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will hold a press conference shortly regarding the murder of a protester at the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, VA.

One protester was killed and 19 were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters who came to the demonstration to march against the racist, right-wing organizations holding a rally in the park.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Jesse Jackson: Trump only addressed Charlottesville when David Duke ’embarrassed him’ about it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+