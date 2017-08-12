WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds press conference about Charlottesville murder

Protester injured in Charlottesville, VA (Twitter.com)

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will hold a press conference shortly regarding the murder of a protester at the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, VA.

One protester was killed and 19 were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters who came to the demonstration to march against the racist, right-wing organizations holding a rally in the park.

Watch the video, embedded below: