WATCH: Michael Flynn blows off paparazzi at airport asking about Trump impeachment

Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was spotted in an airport by TMZ on Friday — but he was in no mood to chat.

In a video posted by TMZ, a photographer approached Flynn and asked him to comment on whether the Russia investigation was being used by Democrats as a pretext for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Flynn, however, simply said that he had “no comments” and told the photographer to “please don’t follow me around” the airport.

Flynn was fired by Trump after it was revealed that he lied earlier this year when he publicly denied that he discussed sanctions with Russian government officials after Trump’s election win in November.

