Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: President Donald Trump to address nation in wake of Charlottesville protests

Tom Boggioni

12 Aug 2017 at 14:58 ET                   
President Donald Trump (DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Saturday afternoon in the wake of the street fighting in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The press conference was originally scheduled for the president to sign the Veteran’s Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017.

The president will be speaking from his golf course in New Jersey where he is currently in the middle of a 17-day vacation.

You can watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Car plows through crowd at Charlottesville protest leaving bloodied protesters in its wake
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+