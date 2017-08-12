WATCH: President Donald Trump to address nation in wake of Charlottesville protests

President Donald Trump (DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Saturday afternoon in the wake of the street fighting in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The press conference was originally scheduled for the president to sign the Veteran’s Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017.

The president will be speaking from his golf course in New Jersey where he is currently in the middle of a 17-day vacation.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: