WATCH: Racist brawl erupts in stadium after black woman rejects white man’s advances

Image from video of a brawl at Ellis Park (Screenshot)

A scuffle broke out after a racist incident during a rugby match in South Africa.

The fight occurred Saturday in Johannesburg’s Ellis Park after a white man allegedly called a black woman a “k*ffir” — a racial slur — for rejecting his advances.

“There was an altercation between a white man and a black woman. This gentleman physically grabbed the black lady’s bum. She was upset about it and she slapped him across the face and started screaming at him‚” a witness to the event, Sijadu Mzozoyana, told Times Live.

Ellis Park stadium manager Mike Erasmus has condemned the incident.

“Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd as well as the Lions Rugby company will never condone this type of behaviour and take strong exception to this,” he said.

“We will do anything possible to get to the bottom of this unacceptable behaviour. We have started an investigation.”

Watch video, courtesy of Times Live, below: