WATCH: Ranting white nationalist falls on his ass during post-Charlottesville freakout

White Supremacist Mike Parrott falls down goes boom (Screen capture)

In addition to the shock and sadness that have poured forth in the wake of the rioting in Charlottesville, VA last weekend that left 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer dead and at least 19 injured, the internet has also offered up some generous helpings of schadenfreude.

Whether it was Nazi radio host and agitator Chris Cantwell sobbing and twitching on Wednesday in a video where he discussed finding out he’s wanted for arrest or the series of outings of white supremacist marchers that have resulted in firings and public scorn, the aftermath of Charlottesville has shown us that far-right bullies are cowards, buffoons and — in the words of Steve Bannon — “a bunch of clowns.”

Add to that this video of white nationalist Matt Parrott angrily ranting alongside fellow right-wing extremist Matthew Heimbach.

“You lost!” screamed Parrott. “You staged a bum fight and you lost!”

He then lost his balance and fell down as Heimbach continued to rant at the air about police inaction during Saturday’s melee.

Watch the video, embedded below: