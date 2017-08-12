WATCH: Trump tells Guam Governor he’ll be ‘very famous’
President Donald Trump told the governor of Guam, with the Pacific island in North Korea’s nuclear crosshairs, that he was poised to become “extremely famous” and tourism to the island would be boosted. Republican governor Eddie Baza Calvo posted a recording of the conversation on his Facebook page on Friday. The conversation followed a threat by…
