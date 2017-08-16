WATCH: Video shows Minneapolis police watching as bouncer punches handcuffed man
Minneapolis police said Tuesday they have been investigating a video which appears to show an incident from early Sunday morning in which two uniformed officers watch as a bouncer punching a handcuffed man lying face down. The video is said to be filmed outside a downtown strip club named Augie’s Bourbon Street Cabaret. The video, clicked…
