‘We elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction’: Seth Meyers torches Trump’s North Korea approach

Elizabeth Preza 09 Aug 2017 at 23:36 ET

Seth Meyers on Wednesday marveled at the lack of trust foreign diplomats have in Donald Trump, noting that given the current standoff with North Korea, the world “requires calm diplomacy and sober deliberation.”

“Unfortunately, we elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction,” Meyers said.

The “Late Night” host went on to point out Trump is “temperamentally unfit to deal with a situation like this.”

“The president’s aides talk about him like he’s a monkey who just saw a magic trick,” Meyers joked.

Watch the video below, via NBC: