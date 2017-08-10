Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
‘We elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction’: Seth Meyers torches Trump’s North Korea approach
09 Aug 2017 at 23:36 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Seth Meyers on Wednesday marveled at the lack of trust foreign diplomats have in Donald Trump, noting that given the current standoff with North Korea, the world “requires calm diplomacy and sober deliberation.”

“Unfortunately, we elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction,” Meyers said.

The “Late Night” host went on to point out Trump is “temperamentally unfit to deal with a situation like this.”

“The president’s aides talk about him like he’s a monkey who just saw a magic trick,” Meyers joked.

 Watch the video below, via NBC:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘We elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction’: Seth Meyers torches Trump’s North Korea approach
Newest Stories
Read more stories