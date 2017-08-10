‘Westworld’ season 2 adds 3 new characters
“Westworld” Season 2 is beefing up its pool of characters as the HBO show has added three exciting new players. According to Variety, “Vikings” star Gustaf Skarsgård, known for his role as Floki in the History series, will be a series regular in “Westworld” together with Fares Fares. Betty Gabriel will also join the cast in…
