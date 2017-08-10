Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Westworld’ season 2 adds 3 new characters

International Business Times

10 Aug 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
Westworld (HBO)

“Westworld” Season 2 is beefing up its pool of characters as the HBO show has added three exciting new players. According to Variety, “Vikings” star Gustaf Skarsgård, known for his role as Floki in the History series, will be a series regular in “Westworld” together with Fares Fares. Betty Gabriel will also join the cast in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+