‘We’ve still got Duck and Cover!’: Twitter is laughing to keep from screaming about nuclear war

David Ferguson

10 Aug 2017 at 10:13 ET                   
Dozens of fallout shelters remain in America's biggest city but many New Yorkers are clueless as to their significance (AFP Photo/EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ)

New York magazine ran a story on Thursday reporting that the bomb shelter business is booming — so to speak — as Americans lose faith in our leaders’ ability to avert nuclear war.

And while nonproliferation activist Jeffrey Lewis told the San Francisco Chronicle that in the world after a nuclear attack that “the survivors would envy the dead” and wish they’d died as well, plenty of people, apparently, are shelling over their hard-earned dollars to build concrete-reinforced, windowless underground rooms.

Twitter users responded with a mix of gallows humor and genuine horror that the specter of nuclear annihilation could be returning to haunt the world again.

