‘We’ve still got Duck and Cover!’: Twitter is laughing to keep from screaming about nuclear war

Dozens of fallout shelters remain in America's biggest city but many New Yorkers are clueless as to their significance (AFP Photo/EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ)

New York magazine ran a story on Thursday reporting that the bomb shelter business is booming — so to speak — as Americans lose faith in our leaders’ ability to avert nuclear war.

And while nonproliferation activist Jeffrey Lewis told the San Francisco Chronicle that in the world after a nuclear attack that “the survivors would envy the dead” and wish they’d died as well, plenty of people, apparently, are shelling over their hard-earned dollars to build concrete-reinforced, windowless underground rooms.

Twitter users responded with a mix of gallows humor and genuine horror that the specter of nuclear annihilation could be returning to haunt the world again.

There was never a day while Obama was Pres. that kids asked "Do we need a bomb shelter?" — CJ Plumb (@antiquelove1234) August 10, 2017

It's 9:06 am on a beautiful Thursday morning, and I'm googling what I need for a bomb shelter. #ThanksTrump u sure are #MAGA 😒 — R E N É A ૐ (@Lovely_LTece90) August 10, 2017

Do I need to find the nearest bomb shelter or nah?? — Nikki Gardner (@NikkiGardner914) August 10, 2017

No problem! We have "duck and cover" right?🙄 https://t.co/0oZQqM6fj5 — John Whitesall (@whitesalljohn) August 10, 2017

#TBT to the 80's … the last time I remember being genuinely scared of nuclear weapons. Time to make friends with a bomb shelter owner. — Cori Paige (@Cori__Paige) August 10, 2017

Reagan era kids raise your hand from under the desk you're duck and covering beneath https://t.co/F9PUdwYG2W — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 9, 2017

*opens app* *finds nearest bomb shelter* — MBA Youngboy (@dreadcraft_) August 10, 2017

Hey @RexTilllerson Think we should "sleep well?" You should see my neighbors looking for help building a bomb shelter on Nextdoor. — patmo1 (@patmo1) August 10, 2017

me providing entertainment in the nuclear bunker when WW3 starts pic.twitter.com/Lr99Hneq3d — ej (@takistwink) August 9, 2017

*brings book and a single glass of water down to bomb shelter* — Bud Smith (@Bud_Smith) August 10, 2017

I just thought "well I'm glad I'm moving to a building with a pretty vast network of accessible underground tunnels and rooms" — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 10, 2017

I find it concerning that when I google "Fallout Shelter Oklahoma" the only results are a Y2K website and a list from 1986. #wereallgonnadie — Cat P. not Cat Pee (@smallishelfone) August 10, 2017

At least Obama didn't challenge the world with provocative nuclear tweets… who wants to build a fallout shelter with me https://t.co/lvb5v5DTAz — Gav ➡️Summer Set 😛 (@GavinPutthoff) August 10, 2017

Ladies hmu I'm faithful and I've got a fallout shelter for when we get nuked — goth dad (@gothstepdad) August 10, 2017

"I'd like a fallout shelter with more of an open concept layout." — Pastyskin McIrishman (@thepubprobably) August 10, 2017

It was a much different facility built like a zillion years ago and then converted to apartments so basically a bomb shelter — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 10, 2017

One of my kids asked me last night, in all seriousness, if we are going to build a fallout shelter in the basement and buy gas masks. — Kathy Gonzales (@5lilguys) August 10, 2017