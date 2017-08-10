‘We’ve still got Duck and Cover!’: Twitter is laughing to keep from screaming about nuclear war
New York magazine ran a story on Thursday reporting that the bomb shelter business is booming — so to speak — as Americans lose faith in our leaders’ ability to avert nuclear war.
And while nonproliferation activist Jeffrey Lewis told the San Francisco Chronicle that in the world after a nuclear attack that “the survivors would envy the dead” and wish they’d died as well, plenty of people, apparently, are shelling over their hard-earned dollars to build concrete-reinforced, windowless underground rooms.
Twitter users responded with a mix of gallows humor and genuine horror that the specter of nuclear annihilation could be returning to haunt the world again.
There was never a day while Obama was Pres. that kids asked "Do we need a bomb shelter?"
— CJ Plumb (@antiquelove1234) August 10, 2017
It's 9:06 am on a beautiful Thursday morning, and I'm googling what I need for a bomb shelter. #ThanksTrump u sure are #MAGA 😒
— R E N É A ૐ (@Lovely_LTece90) August 10, 2017
Do I need to find the nearest bomb shelter or nah??
— Nikki Gardner (@NikkiGardner914) August 10, 2017
No problem! We have "duck and cover" right?🙄 https://t.co/0oZQqM6fj5
— John Whitesall (@whitesalljohn) August 10, 2017
#TBT to the 80's … the last time I remember being genuinely scared of nuclear weapons. Time to make friends with a bomb shelter owner.
— Cori Paige (@Cori__Paige) August 10, 2017
Reagan era kids raise your hand from under the desk you're duck and covering beneath https://t.co/F9PUdwYG2W
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 9, 2017
*opens app* *finds nearest bomb shelter*
— MBA Youngboy (@dreadcraft_) August 10, 2017
Hey @RexTilllerson Think we should "sleep well?" You should see my neighbors looking for help building a bomb shelter on Nextdoor.
— patmo1 (@patmo1) August 10, 2017
me providing entertainment in the nuclear bunker when WW3 starts pic.twitter.com/Lr99Hneq3d
— ej (@takistwink) August 9, 2017
*brings book and a single glass of water down to bomb shelter*
— Bud Smith (@Bud_Smith) August 10, 2017
I just thought "well I'm glad I'm moving to a building with a pretty vast network of accessible underground tunnels and rooms"
— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 10, 2017
I find it concerning that when I google "Fallout Shelter Oklahoma" the only results are a Y2K website and a list from 1986. #wereallgonnadie
— Cat P. not Cat Pee (@smallishelfone) August 10, 2017
At least Obama didn't challenge the world with provocative nuclear tweets… who wants to build a fallout shelter with me https://t.co/lvb5v5DTAz
— Gav ➡️Summer Set 😛 (@GavinPutthoff) August 10, 2017
Ladies hmu I'm faithful and I've got a fallout shelter for when we get nuked
— goth dad (@gothstepdad) August 10, 2017
"I'd like a fallout shelter with more of an open concept layout."
— Pastyskin McIrishman (@thepubprobably) August 10, 2017
It was a much different facility built like a zillion years ago and then converted to apartments so basically a bomb shelter
— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 10, 2017
One of my kids asked me last night, in all seriousness, if we are going to build a fallout shelter in the basement and buy gas masks.
— Kathy Gonzales (@5lilguys) August 10, 2017
It seems that when Trump said "make Ameica great again", he was thinking of good ol´ 1952. #DuckAndCover
—https://t.co/EZD5T8FbLF
— Javier Liberman (@MrJavL) August 10, 2017