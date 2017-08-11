What is going to happen this week on ‘Game of Thrones’?
We are halfway through the penultimate season of Game of Thrones and the big question looming over the Seven Kingdoms this week is whether or not Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is alive or dead. At the end of last week’s epic battle in “The Spoils of War,” Jaime ended up drowning in a lake, dragged down…
