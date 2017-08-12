What North Korea’s nukes can and can’t do (yet)
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump and the pariah state of North Korea are locked in a war of words about nuclear capability. The spark for the (so-far) verbal fire was Pyongyang’s fresh claim that it is now able to hit the U.S. Pacific island of Guam with a nuclear strike. North Korea aspires to have the entire…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion