Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What will Obama do now to help the Democratic Party

Newsweek

12 Aug 2017 at 09:59 ET                   
US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

What Will Obama Do Next?

The time has finally come: Barack Obama is about to publicly get back into politics. The former president may have spent the beginning of this year on vacation, but he and his aides are planning his return to the Democratic Party this fall, The Hill reported Friday. And even though many of his efforts will center…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Colbert trashes Trump’s need for daily folder full of ‘f*cking positive news’ to escape the ‘frowny farm’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+