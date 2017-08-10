‘What’s happening?’: Fox’s Shep Smith stunned by ‘drama and mixed messages’ in Trump’s North Korea response

Shep Smith (Screengrab)

Fox News’ Shep Smith on Thursday appeared shocked by the “drama and mixed messages” pouring from Donald Trump’s administration in response to increasing tensions with North Korea, asking “what’s happening here?”

“The drama and mixed messages from within the Trump administration over North Korea continues,” Smith said after Trump declared his “fire and fury” message to the rogue nation may not have been “tough enough.”

“The State Department spokesperson claiming everybody is staying in their lanes, all speaking from one voice, not on different pages,” Smith said, referring to former colleague Heather Nauert’s press conference Wednesday. “That was just yesterday,”

But, quoting Trump’s deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, Smith noted the White House appears to be shunning Tillerson’s role in the escalating North Korea crisis.

“The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical,” Gorka said Thursday. “This is a new quote, ’It’s the job of Secretary Mattis to talk about military option and he has done so unequivocally.’”

“Woe be to anyone who militarily challenges the United States,” a shocked Smith said, quoting Gorka. “That is his mandate.”

“What is happening here?” Smith asked.

