When Is the best time to see the Perseid Meteor Shower?
There is a meteor shower likely coming to the sky near you this weekend, think of it as a sky watching warm up for the Aug. 21 eclipse. You may have heard that the upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower is going to blow all of its predecessors out of the water, with thousands of meteors per hour,…
