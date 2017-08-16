Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Where do Confederate statues go after they’re removed?

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 10:24 ET                   
Robert E Lee statue in Charlottesville's Robert E Lee park

In the early hours on Wednesday, a work crew in Baltimore, flanked by police officers, took down monuments across the city dedicated to the Confederacy. The city council had voted on Monday for their removal, and the mayor issued the order. The statues included depictions of the southern generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
BUSTED: Classmates ID Charlottesville marcher and demand that high school disavow him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+