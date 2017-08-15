Who is George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign adviser?
When Donald Trump was running for president, George Papadopoulos, a young foreign policy adviser to his campaign, suggested the candidate meet with Russian leaders, The Washington Post reported Monday evening. In March 2016, in an email to the campaign’s foreign policy team, Papadopoulos suggested he coordinate “a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss…
