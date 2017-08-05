Whoopi Goldberg will not leave ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg will return for “The View” Season 21 this September. According to Variety, Goldberg will once again serve as moderator of the talk show. The publication also noted that Goldberg signing on for Season 21 is an important move for ABC. The “Sister Act” actress has acted as the glue that holds the hosts together…
