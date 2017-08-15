Who’s left on Trump’s manufacturing council?
Yet another business leader has dropped out of Donald Trump’s manufacturing jobs initiative amid concerns about how the president responded to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, resigned just before noon on Tuesday, tweeting that “it’s the right thing for me to do.”…
