Who’s left on Trump’s manufacturing council?

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 16:19 ET                   
Donald Trump giving a speech in 2016 (via Wikimedia Commons).

Yet another business leader has dropped out of Donald Trump’s manufacturing jobs initiative amid concerns about how the president responded to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, resigned just before noon on Tuesday, tweeting that “it’s the right thing for me to do.”…

