Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why Bannon won’t condemn the Charlottesville violence

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
Steve Bannon (Photo: Screen capture)

By Monday evening, the paroxysm of extremist violence at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, had been condemned by President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, not to mention a coalition of congressional Republicans and Democrats that included both conservative Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Vermont socialist Senator…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He should be ashamed’: Don Lemon gives Trump an elementary history lesson after ‘ignorant’ press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+