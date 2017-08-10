Quantcast

Why did Donald Trump ignore Ivanka? Al Gore explains

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 06:50 ET                   
Former Vice President Al Gore appears on NBC's 'Today' to talk about Trump and climate change (Screen cap).

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore has accused President Donald Trump of ignoring close confidants on combating climate change and instead being under the control of the “large carbon polluters.” Trump announced earlier this year that he would pull out of the Paris agreement on limiting carbon emissions. His argument was that the agreement sought to…

