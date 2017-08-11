Quantcast

Why insurance denied a gay man anti-HIV Truvada PrEP

Medical Daily

11 Aug 2017 at 08:20 ET                   
PrEP

United HealthCare changed its policy in response to a story published last week by The Raw Story.

A gay man in New York was initially denied Truvada, the PrEP medication that can prevent the transmission of AIDS, by his insurance company on the grounds that he was too “high risk” due to his sexual orientation. Although the insurance company, UnitedHealthcare, has now reversed this decision, the event stands as an example of the…

