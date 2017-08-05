Why Marilyn Monroe is still so famous

Newsweek published this story under the headline “Marilyn: The 24-Year Itch” on November 10, 1986. In light of the 55th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, Newsweek is republishing the story. Marilyn. No one ever asks, Marilyn who? From the breathy, near-sighted Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to the screen-worn Reno divorcee in The Misfits, Marilyn…