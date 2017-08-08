Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why some students make time for hangovers

International Business Times

08 Aug 2017 at 07:10 ET                   
Women drinking beer at a house party (Shutterstock)

Headache and nausea aside, the morning after an evening of drinking can be filled with regret, anxiety and misery. But it can also be a time of humor, story-telling and emotional bonding. This is what we found in a recent study examining the experiences of university students with hangovers. We asked them about their attitudes to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Video shows wheelchair-bound teen being thrown to floor on school bus
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+