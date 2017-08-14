Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why the GOP failed to repeal and replace Obamacare

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts wears a cast for her broken wrist with "I Love Obamacare" written upon it prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival to speak about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On July 28 in the wee hours of the morning, the seven-year battle by Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare ended with a whimper when three Republican senators defected to vote against a so-called skinny bill. Many pundits attributed the failure of “repeal and replace” to the lack of presidential leadership and to divisions between moderates…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump campaign aide repeatedly tried to set up meetings with Russian leaders including Putin: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+