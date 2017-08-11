Why the withering nuclear power industry threatens US national security
By Michael E. Webber, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Deputy Director of the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin. After spending $9 billion on a nuclear power plant construction in South Carolina, project developers have pulled the plug. SCE&G, CC BY These are tough times for nuclear power in the U.S. Power plants under construction…
