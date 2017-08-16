Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why total solar eclipses frightened ancient cultures

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 10:30 ET                   
Solar Eclipse

Many ancient cultures worshipped the sun and moon, or at the very least saw them as supernatural beings. In the sky, their movement proceeded with a constancy and regularity that gave people a sense of order in the universe. In these societies, which universally imparted great significance to the activities of these heavenly bodies, a violent…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
BUSTED: Classmates ID Charlottesville marcher and demand that high school disavow him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+