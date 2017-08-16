Why total solar eclipses frightened ancient cultures
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Many ancient cultures worshipped the sun and moon, or at the very least saw them as supernatural beings. In the sky, their movement proceeded with a constancy and regularity that gave people a sense of order in the universe. In these societies, which universally imparted great significance to the activities of these heavenly bodies, a violent…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion