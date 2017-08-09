Wildfire in Monatana forces evacuation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The wildfires in Kootenai National Forest in Montana that started Monday spread to 1,400 acres on Tuesday forcing the fire department officials to evacuate 30 homes in the vicinity, according to multiple reports. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of notifying immediate evacuation along the forest roads including Therriault Creek, Sherman Creek, Griffith…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion