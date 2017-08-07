Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Women have more active brains than men

International Business Times

07 Aug 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
A woman with her brain lit up (Shutterstock.com)

The brains of men and women really are different, with certain regions of the female brain being more active than male ones, according to new research. According to a study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers used a special kind of CT scan that, in addition to taking 3-D images of the brain’s anatomy, also…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Olbermann uses Fox host Jeanine Pirro’s own words to make case for Trump’s impeachment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+