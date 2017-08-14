Quantcast

‘Words matter’: Dem strategist scorches Republican over Trump’s tepid Charlottesville statement

David Ferguson

13 Aug 2017 at 20:09 ET                   
Paris Dennard, Ana Cabrera and Symone Sanders on CNN (Screen capture)

Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Symone Sanders shot down Trump-supporter Paris Dennard’s attempts on Sunday to explain away President Donald Trump’s lack of condemnation for the Charlottesville, VA white supremacist march where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was murdered.

Dennard continued with the line of argument he advanced on Saturday, that Trump’s vague, boilerplate remarks about the Charlottesville terror attack — in which he blamed “many sides” for the violence — provided sufficient condemnation for the violent hate groups the converged on Charlottesville.

“This president and this administration are moving in the right direction,” Dennard said, “and at the appropriate time — which I know is going to be soon — the president’s going to give his full remarks, just like the presidents did in past administrations.”

“Ana, if I may,” said Sanders, “the appropriate time would have been when someone lost their lives at the hands of white supremacy and that was yesterday. A young woman is dead because neo-Nazis, white supremacists took it upon themselves to take up arms and — quote, unquote — ‘take back their country.'”

She continued, “What we have seen is these neo-Nazis and these white supremacists have seemingly aligned themselves with the current president of the United States. I’m not saying that our president is a white supremacist, but currently it seems as though he is hesitant to denounce this specific group of people and that is dangerous. Words matter.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
