‘World’s biggest dipsh*t’: Internet smacks down Tomi Lahren for claiming millennials can’t handle a military draft

Commentator Tomi Lahren on HBO's Real Time -- screen capture

Conservative hate-click darling Tomi Lahren loves to trash her generation — but on Wednesday, someone much older clapped back.

“As I watch millennial men struggle to lift their bags into the overhead bin I am reminded how f’d we are if there’s a draft,” Lahren tweeted — and drew the ire of Bill Shea, a sports reporter from Detroit.

“Thousands of Milllenials have been killed and wounded in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Shea retorted.

Shea wasn’t the only one who responded to her false assertion that millennials don’t fight in wars.

“Who do you thinks been fighting wars the last 15 years?” one user asked.

“You lost her at think, brother,” another hilariously replied.

Check out some of the best responses below.

She has no idea. She's just looking for reasons to justify how perpetually pissed off she is. — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) August 10, 2017

good thing women can go to war too. it is 2017 after all — diving is coming (@arianasdx) August 9, 2017

What's it like to be so young, yet so obsolete you have to pander to the shriveled masculinity of geriatric dude-bros? — 💀Red Durkin💀 (@RedIsDead) August 10, 2017

1M+ young people served honorably in Afghanistan & Iraq. Thousands killed. Many more wounded. What in God's name are you talking about? 👎🏼 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2017

i think we would be more f'd by the thing that would cause this hypothetical 2017 draft you're weirdly fantasizing about. — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) August 9, 2017

Roughly two-thirds of all DOD active-duty military personnel were ages 30 or younger in 2015 aka MILLENNIALS. https://t.co/sPQf46Egby — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) August 10, 2017

As I watch my fellow millennials on their parents health insurance rail against Obamacare I realize how f'ed we are — Chris Dorian (@EatAllThePizza) August 9, 2017

It's like you're constantly competing for a "World's Biggest Dipshit" award. Dude, you WIN. Rest on your laurels. — Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) August 9, 2017

Maybe you should enlist then. You wouldn't have to be on that treacherous ObamaCare anymore AND you'd have a job. Win-win 😉 — Nikki Jo (@ColorMeNeurotic) August 9, 2017

If there is a draft I am burning my draft card and everyone else will do the same. It's a weird thing that conservatives fantasize about war — PICTUREPLANE🌙 (@pictureplane) August 10, 2017

As I watch @TomiLahren struggle to acquaint herself with recent US history, I'm reminded how ridiculous it is that she tweets. — diana (@thereisnohurry) August 9, 2017

oh go fuck a pillow — talia jane (@itsa_talia) August 9, 2017

And what would your contribution to the war effort be? Hair bleach? Go ahead and enlist since you're already on government healthcare — Claire Rush (@clairerushh) August 9, 2017

Tomi, you know you can enlist right now. Not certain you'd pass the psychological testing, but you can try. Sunshine patriot. — Ray Smith (@rjsmith169) August 9, 2017