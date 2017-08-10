Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘You call yourself Christian?’: Mike Huckabee catches hell for call to send Dem lawmaker to N. Korea

David Ferguson

10 Aug 2017 at 13:13 ET                   
Mike Huckabee (Fox News)

Former Arkansas Governor and erstwhile Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee — father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — tweeted a message on Thursday calling for U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to be sent to North Korea.

The Hill said that Huckabee wrote, “@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother.”

Huckabee — who incorrectly fancies himself something of a Twitter comedian — is referring to the murder of Kim Jong Un’s half brother Kim Jong Nam with the toxic nerve agent ethyl N-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphosphonothiolate, known as VX Nerve Agent.

The murder was carried out in an airport by women who were tricked into thinking they were participating in a reality TV prank. South Korea has blamed Kim Jong Un for the murder.

Waters has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Internet roasts Trump for telling McConnell to ‘get back to work’ while on a 17-day golf vacation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+