‘You call yourself Christian?’: Mike Huckabee catches hell for call to send Dem lawmaker to N. Korea

Former Arkansas Governor and erstwhile Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee — father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — tweeted a message on Thursday calling for U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to be sent to North Korea.

The Hill said that Huckabee wrote, “@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother.”

Huckabee — who incorrectly fancies himself something of a Twitter comedian — is referring to the murder of Kim Jong Un’s half brother Kim Jong Nam with the toxic nerve agent ethyl N-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphosphonothiolate, known as VX Nerve Agent.

The murder was carried out in an airport by women who were tricked into thinking they were participating in a reality TV prank. South Korea has blamed Kim Jong Un for the murder.

Waters has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment.

@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2017

You call yourself Christian? Your behavior is one of the most un-Christian that I have ever seen. You're petty, mean-spirited and small. — MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017

He's also a serial sexual offender apologist…. Josh Duggar 😐 — Zap Beeble (@BeebleZapp) August 10, 2017

Indeed. Despicable. I find that with many of these folks, 140 characters just isn't enough to describe the depths of how vile they are. — MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017

He's a doddering old fool who has raised serial liars and animal abusers. He ought not be casting stones, but, ya know… — MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017

"Reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time!" — Sean (@TRats91) August 10, 2017