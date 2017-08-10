‘You call yourself Christian?’: Mike Huckabee catches hell for call to send Dem lawmaker to N. Korea
Former Arkansas Governor and erstwhile Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee — father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — tweeted a message on Thursday calling for U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to be sent to North Korea.
The Hill said that Huckabee wrote, “@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother.”
Huckabee — who incorrectly fancies himself something of a Twitter comedian — is referring to the murder of Kim Jong Un’s half brother Kim Jong Nam with the toxic nerve agent ethyl N-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphosphonothiolate, known as VX Nerve Agent.
The murder was carried out in an airport by women who were tricked into thinking they were participating in a reality TV prank. South Korea has blamed Kim Jong Un for the murder.
Waters has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment.
You call yourself Christian? Your behavior is one of the most un-Christian that I have ever seen. You're petty, mean-spirited and small.
— MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017
He's also a serial sexual offender apologist…. Josh Duggar 😐
— Zap Beeble (@BeebleZapp) August 10, 2017
Indeed. Despicable. I find that with many of these folks, 140 characters just isn't enough to describe the depths of how vile they are.
— MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017
He's a doddering old fool who has raised serial liars and animal abusers. He ought not be casting stones, but, ya know…
— MomOfTwo (@Deb_McD) August 10, 2017
"Reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time!"
— Sean (@TRats91) August 10, 2017
— Dawn Perri (@luckynycdp) August 10, 2017
He's confusing Ms. Waters w/ his deadpan daughter. 5 min w/ Sarah Huckabee Sanders' annoying monotone & Lil Kim's suicide is sure to follow
— Kathy Goodman (@KathyJGoodman) August 10, 2017