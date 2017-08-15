Quantcast

‘You can’t be a very fine person and a white supremacist’: GOP leaders knock Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

Bob Brigham

15 Aug 2017 at 19:02 ET                   
Paul Ryan attempts to duck questions about Trump's false tweets about voter fraud (Screen capture)

Following President Donald Trump’s circus-like press conference, Republican leaders are condemning his blaming of both sides for the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During the Trump Tower presser, the President refused to call James Fields Jr. a terrorist. Fields is being held on murder charges for the vehicular attack on counter-protesters.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump later restated. “You look at both sides. I think there is blame on both sides.”

“I have no doubt about it. You don’t have doubt about it either,” Trump claimed. “If you reported it accurately, you would say that.”

The President’s statements shocked even members of his own party, who condemned Trump’s statements Tuesday.

