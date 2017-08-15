‘You can’t be a very fine person and a white supremacist’: GOP leaders knock Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

Paul Ryan attempts to duck questions about Trump's false tweets about voter fraud (Screen capture)

Following President Donald Trump’s circus-like press conference, Republican leaders are condemning his blaming of both sides for the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During the Trump Tower presser, the President refused to call James Fields Jr. a terrorist. Fields is being held on murder charges for the vehicular attack on counter-protesters.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump later restated. “You look at both sides. I think there is blame on both sides.”

“I have no doubt about it. You don’t have doubt about it either,” Trump claimed. “If you reported it accurately, you would say that.”

The President’s statements shocked even members of his own party, who condemned Trump’s statements Tuesday.

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

The response to this ideology of hate & bigotry, & the act of domestic terrorism, should be simple & united condemnation without ambiguity. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 15, 2017

You can't be a "very fine person" and be a white supremacist @POTUS — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) August 15, 2017

All are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. We must reject white supremacy. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 15, 2017

Saturday's violence and tragic loss of life was a direct consequence of the hateful rhetoric & action from white supremacists demonstrating. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

I don't understand what's so hard about this. White supremacists and Neo-Nazis are evil and shouldn't be defended. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) August 15, 2017

We should be abundantly clear. White supremacy, Nazism, and hate have no place in our society. We must condemn it on no uncertain terms. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 15, 2017

Republican Rep. Hurd says he’s “absolutely” not proud of how Trump handled news conference, says if kids are watching, racism “is not okay” pic.twitter.com/bT5jDiQhz2 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 15, 2017

White supremacy and those who embrace it are a disgrace to our nation. There can be no equivocation, no comparison. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) August 15, 2017