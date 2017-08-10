‘You can’t wing it in between 18 holes of golf!’: CNN panel smacks down Kingston’s claim Trump threat was ‘deliberate’

CNN host Erin Burnett with Dan Pfeiffer and Jack Kingston

A former Republican Congressman had a difficult time defending President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” comments on CNN’s “Out Front” with Erin Burnett.

It started when former Representative Jack Kingston (R-GA) suggested that Trump’s saber-rattling was scripted.

“I don’t think that statement yesterday was an off the cuff statement at all,” Kingston suggested. “I think it was very deliberate.”

Former Barack Obama communications director Dan Pfeiffer didn’t believe Kingston’s confidence in the administration.

“You can’t tell me you’re not concerned about what the President said and how he said it because these are serious matters,” Pfeiffer shot back. “You can’t wing it in between 18 holes of golf on vacation on serious matters like this.”

Kingston repeated his belief that Trump didn’t wing it.

“If he didn’t wing it, is that worse?” host Burnett asked? “To threaten nuclear armageddon and to do so purposely is pretty terrifying.”

“It is terrifying and I don’t think he’s winging it so I’m not afraid to answer that question,” Kingston replied.

WATCH: