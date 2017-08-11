‘You feel his insecurity’: Morning Joe panel calls out Trump for using ‘bluster’ to mask his fear

Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump spoke at length to reporters Thursday from his New Jersey golf vacation, and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” analyzed all his troubling statements and signals.

The panel agreed his provocations against North Korea — which could “change our world forever” — were baffling and terrifying, but they also puzzled over his attacks on fellow Republicans and his fundamental misunderstanding of how legislation works.

“He did say some extraordinarily frightening things about North Korea, he did say some strange things about Paul Manafort, he did say some unsettling things about so many other topics,” Scarborough said.

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle described the spectacle as “a level of chaos that’s been unmatched in presidential history.”

“You saw a president alienate huge parts of his own party, if he has does have a party,” Barnicle said. “You saw a level of selfishness and self-absorption on the part of the president of the United States that’s unmatched in history … We don’t know how it’s going to play out, but (Thursday) was beyond bizarre.”

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch noticed Trump sat with his arms folded tightly to his chest as he spoke to reporters, and he found that body language telling.

“It’s a little thing, but it’s interesting how you really feel that he is almost afraid,” Deutsch said. “The more he blusters, the more you feel his insecurity, his pathos, his neuroses.”