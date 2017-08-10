‘You really like me!’: Internet explodes after Trump insists some leaks are people ‘fighting for his love’

Donald Trump on Thursday gave a rare and oftentimes meandering interview with pool reporters during his 17 day-long “work vacation.” Among the president’s craziest statements was on where he appeared to praise leaks—despite waging a six-month long campaign against White House leakers.

“You have the leaks where people want to love me, and they’re all fighting for my love,” Trump said of tweets involving “palace intrigue” at the White House. “Frankly, I’m somewhat honored.”

That assertion lit up the Internet on Thursday. Read some of the best reactions below:

