‘You wrote the manual!’ Twitter hilariously mocks Trump for accusing CEOs of ‘grandstanding’

President Donald Trump hasn’t had a good day on his favorite social media site. After retweeting someone calling him a fascist and a meme showing a CNN reporter being hit by a train, the White House was forced to saying that it “inadvertent.”

Next, Trump tweeted out a veiled threat claiming that if other CEOs drop off of his Manufacturing Council he has many more that can replace them. Then he followed the tweet with the all-caps non sequitur: JOBS!

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Just after Trump’s tweet, Scott Paul, of the Alliance for American Manufacturing dropped off of the council as well.

“I’m resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it’s the right thing for me to do,” Paul tweeted.

I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do. — Scott Paul (@ScottPaulAAM) August 15, 2017

The internet was merciless in their mockery:

What's the matter? Feelings hurt because their resignations are exposing you for the racist, white supremacist supporting man you are? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 15, 2017

If they're grandstanding, what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/E91EepBCS3 — Zodis Great (@zodisgreat) August 15, 2017

GRANDSTANDERS? You are nothing but a very angry 8 year old..STOP calling people names! Can't you see that YOU are the problem! — Patty Killion (@Pattyreadsbooks) August 15, 2017

Speaking of Grandstanders, how are youuuuuu ? pic.twitter.com/FOQC85w0sN — Ahmad Fakhri (@afakhri77) August 15, 2017

Look who's accusing "Grandstanders" – The "Lazy Boy President" seeks to take credit for work of others, a draft dodger faking patriotism https://t.co/d7qTVTVa7M — Amb.Muhamed Sacirbey (@MuhamedSacirbey) August 15, 2017

It is impossible to continue this work in Washington! COFFEE MUGS! — David Kennedy (@montanakennedy) August 15, 2017

Read: I know CEOs who are fine with white supremacy to step in! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 15, 2017

Keep dropping those truth bombs! pic.twitter.com/yHb8R0wJED — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 15, 2017

When Donald Trump is impeached & his whole administration is thrown in jail, there will be plenty of job openings… — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 15, 2017

For every president that resigns we have many to take their place too! — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 15, 2017

Kenneth Frazier and Kevin Plank have moral compasses, did the right thing. Donald Trump might be a billionaire, but he is morally bankrupt. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 15, 2017

You don't seem to handle rejection very well. — Andrew (@spacerobot5) August 15, 2017

You can't find people for hundreds of JOBS in your administration. High turnover, too. Stop your grandstanding. https://t.co/U1jSfRwi8L — Sharon E (@Xaron4) August 15, 2017

"Cause Grandstanding is what I do!" — Caron (@Caron_B1) August 15, 2017

Speaking of grandstanding assholes. “Gentlemen, you can’t grandstand in here, this is the Trump White House!” https://t.co/ygAPNMSQ4X — Chris Welbon (@rotorglow) August 15, 2017

Apparently human decency is now called Grandstanding… Says the weak, impotent, amoral @realDonaldTrump

https://t.co/BsTIKL3wpH — Keri️‍♀️ (@KCRebel702) August 15, 2017

Donald Trump just criticized/accused CEOs of grandstanding. If thats not clear evidence that Trump always projects I don't know what is. — Preston Bowman (@Prestopia) August 15, 2017

Your entire presidency is just grandstanding. — Jason Fowler (@Notabotaman) August 15, 2017

Taking a stand = grandstanding, according to Trump. — Christine (@christysevans) August 15, 2017

Looks like you just lost another one. You aren't helping yourself much with YOUR disrespectful "grandstanding"! — Rhett O'Rackle (@rhett_orackle) August 15, 2017

So, just to clarify, in your tiny little mind, morals, ethics, principles are all just grandstanding?! pic.twitter.com/f560BJam3U — efemera (@EfemeraBis) August 15, 2017

I thought you only hired and went for the best people? More lies. More grandstanding. And for what? Your ego being placated? Please. — Brian Newell (@BrianNewell3) August 15, 2017

Says the king of grandstanding! Typical rich schoolyard bully reaction: "I don't care if you won't play with me; I can buy other 'friends.'" — Maureen E. Gillespie (@moegillespie) August 15, 2017

You are accusing others of grandstanding? I don't think your brain stem connects to your spinal cord. Pitiful. — (((Gavin Saunders))) (@foxyheraclitus) August 15, 2017

You know who's not grandstanding? Bob Mueller. — Jena Haskins (@jena_haskins) August 15, 2017