‘You wrote the manual!’ Twitter hilariously mocks Trump for accusing CEOs of ‘grandstanding’

Sarah K. Burris

15 Aug 2017 at 11:53 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump hasn’t had a good day on his favorite social media site. After retweeting someone calling him a fascist and a meme showing a CNN reporter being hit by a train, the White House was forced to saying that it “inadvertent.”

Next, Trump tweeted out a veiled threat claiming that if other CEOs drop off of his Manufacturing Council he has many more that can replace them. Then he followed the tweet with the all-caps non sequitur: JOBS!

Just after Trump’s tweet, Scott Paul, of the Alliance for American Manufacturing dropped off of the council as well.

“I’m resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it’s the right thing for me to do,” Paul tweeted.

The internet was merciless in their mockery:

