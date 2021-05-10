'Beyond embarrassing': Elise Stefanik blasted for her 'cringeworthy' excitement after Trump endorses her to replace Liz Cheney
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (Screen cap).

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Monday got criticized by many of her own Twitter followers for accepting President Donald Trump's endorsement to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in House Republican leadership.

The twice-impeached one-term president sent out a message on Monday that once again ripped Cheney as a "warmonger" and called Stefanik a "gifted communicator."

Although Stefanik was elected as a moderate Republican, she raised her profile within the party by becoming one of Trump's loudest defenders during his first impeachment in 2019.

Stefanik posted Trump's endorsement on her Twitter account and said she was "honored" to earn his support -- all of which drew swift ridicule from her followers.

Check out some reactions below.