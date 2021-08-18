Black couple forgives white man who shot at their home after being enraged by Black Lives Matter sign

According to NBC News, a man charged for a racist attack on a Black family in Warren, Michigan told the judge the attack was because of a Black Lives Matter sign on their property, and that he didn't mean it "personally."

"I targeted these people because I didn't like their political sign that they had in the window," said Michael Frederick, Jr. "I think you guys are some great people and didn't deserve this at all."

Frederick, who was slapped with nine charges last year after shooting at the Halls' house and vehicle, painting a swastika on their vehicle, and slashing their tires, insists he is not a racist and has asked Eddie and Candace Hall for their forgiveness, saying "I am extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it's not like me. I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple has said they forgive him.

Watch the original report below: