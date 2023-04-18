1 killed, 6 injured in parking garage collapse in Manhattan
Ambulance at night (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK — One person was killed and six others were injured in a partial building collapse Tuesday in lower Manhattan, according to emergency officials. The top floors of the four-story structure, a parking garage at Ann and Williams streets, “pancaked” just after 4 p.m., city officials said. The upper floors, which were packed with cars, crumbled, sending the vehicles into the void below, photos taken from adjacent buildings show. The facade of the building also buckled around 5 p.m. and was in danger of falling into the street. Details of the fatality were not immediately clear. Emergency w...