11 victims identified in Florida drive-by mass shooting, police chief says
Lakeland Police Department/TNS/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators have identified 11 people who were injured in a drive-by mass shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, and officers have also recovered a car believed to have been used by the gunmen, the Tampa-area city’s police chief said Tuesday. Chief Sam Taylor said the 11th victim “showed up at Lakeland Regional Health (Medical Center) as a walk-in” sometime following an initial Monday evening briefing on the shooting. His injuries were described as “minor.” However, two people suffered critical injuries, Taylor said: One was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery at LRH on...