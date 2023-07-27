11-year-old Florida girl arrested for kidnapping hoax inspired by YouTube challenge

An 11- year-old Florida girl was arrested after reporting an abduction, which turned out to be a false claim inspired by a YouTube challenge. - Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook video/TNS/TNS
An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested after she texted 911 to report her friend was kidnapped by an armed man — a claim she later confessed was actually just a prank inspired by a YouTube challenge. “This kind of prank activity is dangerous — we’re going to investigate every incident but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. The child was taken into custody on Wednesday at her home in Port Orange. When authorities arrived on the scene, she was still in the process of texting phony ...