12-year-old and 17-year-old arrested in Florida murder; search continues for third suspect

That’s apparently not going to happen.

“After our reporting, a high-ranking Trump official says Loomer is not getting hired,” Haberman tweeted.

IN OTHER NEWS: Judges 'livid' with Clarence Thomas over secret yacht trips: 'Why respect for the Court has plummeted'

“Before the intense blowback, Trump had been telling aides to give Loomer a job, obsessed with her attacks on DeSantis. But the intense reaction to it being reported changed things.”

Loomer attended Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech Tuesday night after the former president’s arraignment in Manhattan, and the two had met recently to discuss role in support of his candidacy, the report says.

After The Times reported Trump was likely to hire Loomer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), whose influence appears to be growing within the GOP, blasted Loomer.

“Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar,” Greene tweeted.

“She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.”

Loomer has a history of racist comments that prompted ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft to ban her, NBC News reports.

“Someone asked me, ‘Are you pro-white nationalism?’ Yes. I’m pro-white nationalism,” Loomer said during a 2017 interview on the far-right podcast Nationalist Public Radio, The Times reports.

“But there’s a difference between white nationalism and white supremacy. Right? And a lot of liberals and left-wing globalist Marxist Jews don’t understand that.

“So this country really was built as the white Judeo-Christian ethnostate, essentially. Over time, immigration and all these calls for diversity, it’s starting to destroy this country.”