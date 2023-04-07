12-year-old and 17-year-old arrested in Florida murder; search continues for third suspect
Two youths were arrested in Florida in connection with the murder of three minors in Ocklawaha. - Alexandru Cuznetov/Dreamstime/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods on Friday announced the arrest of a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old as well as the search for a third suspect in connection with the murder of three minors in Ocklawaha last week. One of the boys was already in juvenile custody after being arrested by the Orlando Police Department the day after the murder; the other was taken into custody at a Marion County school. The third suspect, who is 16, was not located by deputies Thursday night, said Woods. “Some of you know him; you know where he is and you need to turn him in,” he said. “I will get him...