13 Cuban migrants — including 2 children — arrive in the Keys in a wooden fishing boat
A wooden fishing boat floats in shallow water off Key West Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. - U.S. Border Patrol/U.S. Border Patrol/TNS

MIAMI — A group of 13 migrants from Cuba arrived in Key West early Sunday evening on a wooden fishing vessel. The group included 11 adults and two children, who were accompanied by their parents, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. They arrived around 6:15 p.m. No one on the vessel required medical attention, said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations. The group told agents they left from Havana. It was not immediately known how long they were at sea. “The group of migrants will be processed for removal proceedings,” Hoffner said in an email Mo...