California's top cop urged to boot Trump from state's ballot: report
(Shutterstock.com)

A group of California Democratic lawmakers have sent a letter to the state's attorney general arguing that Donald Trump should be booted from the ballot because he incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Politico reported.

The lawmakers also argue that Trump could be blocked from the ballot due to the 14th Amendment, which bars any public official from ever holding office again if they took part in an insurrection and is an argument that's subject to lawsuits lodged in courts in several states.

“We all watched in horror Mr. Trump’s insurrection against the United States when he ordered a mob of his supporters to the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to intimidate Vice President Pence and the United States Congress,” the lawmakers state in the letter.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement that there is, "No denying that Donald Trump has engaged in behavior that is unacceptable and unbecoming of any leader — let alone a President of the United States.”

According to Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, the effort is a “political attack” that is “stretching the law beyond recognition."

“There is no legal basis for this effort except in the minds of those who are pushing it,” Cheung told Politico.

