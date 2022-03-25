14-year-old boy killed in fall from Icon Park’s Orlando Free Fall ride, deputies say
Close up view of the Orlando Free Fall off of International Drive on Friday morning, hours after a 14- year-old boy fell to his death from the ride, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. - Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials are investigating after a 14-year-old boy visiting Orlando from Missouri fell to his death late Thursday while riding the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, a tragedy captured in a horrific video that was widely shared online in the hours that followed. “We can’t imagine the pain and anguish that his family must be going through,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters during an afternoon press conference Friday. “Our victim advocates have been in contact with the family and helping them through this ordeal.” Mina identified the boy as Tyree Samso...