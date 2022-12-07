15-year-old student shot and killed near Chicago high school, police say. ‘It’s mind-numbing’

A student arrives with box of tissues as police keep watch outside Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School on Dec. 7, 2022, the day after the nearby fatal shooting of a 15- year-old student. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after being shot near a high school in the Austin neighborhood, police said. The boy had been near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire at 3:16 p.m. on the 5100 block of West Harrison Street, the same block as Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said. The boy, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Kevin Davis, was a student at the school, Chicago police 15th District Cmdr. Andre Parham said at a Tuesd...