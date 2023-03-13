154 cremated remains and 6 bodies recovered from California warehouse

Authorities earlier this month recovered 154 cremated remains and six bodies at a California warehouse linked to a shuttered crematorium, local news outlet KRON reports.
Oceanview Cremations had its license suspended in March 2018, but the California Cemetery and Funeral Board on Feb. 28 of this year reported to local authorities that the business was still operating, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.
The bodies and remains were found March 1 by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.
Five of the bodies were identified, but one could not be identified because the business’ owner, Robert Smith, failed to provide “viable information” about the person’s death or their next of kin, authorities said.
The business was prohibited from storing remains at the facility after its license was suspended, the agency said.
The state’s Cemetery and Funeral Board didn’t notify the coroner’s bureau that Oceanview’s license was suspended in 2018 until Feb. 28, the Sheriff’s Office’s said.